Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 48.9% in June

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the May 31st total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,691,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $66,772.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $517,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,047. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $451.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

