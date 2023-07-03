Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.08 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.