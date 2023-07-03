Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 52.4% in June

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACO. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Caravelle International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACO opened at $0.52 on Monday. Caravelle International Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

