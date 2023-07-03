Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOG opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

