Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declines By 27.3%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,746,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,746,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,649 shares of company stock worth $176,170. 44.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank7 Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.53 on Monday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.