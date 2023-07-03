Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 377,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

Borqs Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

