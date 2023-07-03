Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPO opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.