Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Rises By 66.1%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Carver Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

