Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.12 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,047.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

