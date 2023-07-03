CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. TheStreet downgraded CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $122,307. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

