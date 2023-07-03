Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSOFree Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

CCSO opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

