Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $15.84 on Monday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

