Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.