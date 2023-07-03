Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

