Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $41,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $427.31 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

