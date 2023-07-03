Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

NYSE:PII opened at $120.93 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

