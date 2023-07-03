Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Boston Properties stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.