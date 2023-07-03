CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,244,000 after buying an additional 314,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Insider Activity

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUBE stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.