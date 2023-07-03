Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $234.52 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,077,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

