Nordea Investment Management AB Has $15.37 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of SK Telecom worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SK Telecom by 71.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $19.51 on Monday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

