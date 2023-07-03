Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,370 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $265.52 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.98.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.