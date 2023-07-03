International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

IXG opened at $71.54 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

