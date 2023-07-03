Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $207.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.