International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Up 0.2 %

ASML stock opened at $724.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

