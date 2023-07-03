International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 412,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 521,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.44 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

