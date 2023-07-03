International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $169.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $131.27 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

