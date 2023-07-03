W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.56 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

