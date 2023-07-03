International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,181 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 282,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 107,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,307,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

