International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

