International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 120,653 Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Oxford Square Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 153.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.58%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

