International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $453,000 in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.