International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 638.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

