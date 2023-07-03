International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,348,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $48.37 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.