International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.6 %

HAL stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

