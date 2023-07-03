International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $223.09 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.01 and its 200 day moving average is $225.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

