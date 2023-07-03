International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 30,696 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DHT by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of -0.20. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

