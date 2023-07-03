FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.88 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

