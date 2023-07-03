International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,528 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after buying an additional 1,146,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

