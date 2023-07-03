International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

