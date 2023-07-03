Tiaa Fsb Takes $502,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $146.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of -225.95, a P/E/G ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

