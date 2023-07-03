Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in HP were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.71 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

