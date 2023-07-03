Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.14% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

