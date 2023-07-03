Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,073 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD opened at $215.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average is $225.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

