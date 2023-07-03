Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $378.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

