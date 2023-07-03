OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 146 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.2 %

WM opened at $173.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

