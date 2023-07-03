CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CDW were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Trading Up 1.6 %

CDW stock opened at $183.50 on Monday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

