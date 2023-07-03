Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,575 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 228.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

SYK stock opened at $305.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

