Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,700.33 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,642.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2,484.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

