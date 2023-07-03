Reviewing Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) & Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Free Report) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Österreichische Post and Kuehne + Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 2 3 3 0 2.13

Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.37%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than Österreichische Post.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $1.74 21.95 Kuehne + Nagel International $41.29 billion 0.86 $2.77 billion $4.04 14.64

This table compares Österreichische Post and Kuehne + Nagel International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Österreichische Post. Kuehne + Nagel International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Österreichische Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Österreichische Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Österreichische Post pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Österreichische Post pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Österreichische Post and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 6.44% 60.20% 15.71%

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Österreichische Post on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing. The Parcel & Logistics division offers solutions for parcel and express mail items; and value-added services, including food delivery, warehousing, order picking, returns management, and web shop logistics and infrastructure, as well as cash transportation services. The Retail & Bank division is involved in the provision of telecommunication products and merchandise; postal, financial, and payment transaction services; and self-service solutions, such as pick-up and drop-off stations at various locations. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Oesterreichische Post AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

