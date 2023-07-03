Head-To-Head Review: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) & Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 22.45% -4,833.51% 26.87% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Revvity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.92 billion 7.37 $872.50 million $39.38 33.31 Revvity $3.31 billion 4.50 $569.18 million $7.68 15.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Revvity. Revvity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mettler-Toledo International and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 0 5 2 0 2.29 Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus target price of $1,469.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Revvity.

Risk and Volatility

Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Revvity on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labelling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.